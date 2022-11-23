Has Keinan Davis got a future at Aston Villa? Here’s how he has done so far at Watford

Watford striker Keinan Davis has made an excellent impression so far since arriving at Vicarage Road.

The 24-year-old signed for the Hornets on loan from Aston Villa in August and despite having a campaign slightly disrupted by injuries, he has scored four goals in 13 appearances for the club.

He has played a key part in Watford’s improvement under Slaven Bilic, providing the attacking threat alongside the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in a run which has seen six wins from 11 games under the former West Ham and West Brom boss. The club currently sit fourth in the table, five points from the automatic promotion places.

Davis made his breakthrough at Villa Park in January 2017, but he has always struggled for minutes with his parent club, with most of his appearances coming from the bench. He was part of the Villa side which was promoted to the Premier League through the play-offs in 2019.

It was last season where Davis really made a name for himself when he joined Nottingham Forest on loan in January. He scored five goals and assisted three in 15 appearances for Steve Cooper’s side on their incredible run to promotion, becoming an integral part of their front line, earning plenty of positive reviews for his performances and the impact he made on the team.

Davis himself admitted he was keen to stay at the City Ground and Forest were thought to be interested in bringing him back permanently, but opted against the move.

Despite his form in the East Midlands, he was not part of then Villa manager Steven Gerrard’s plans for the season and made the switch to London.

Davis is looking to secure a third promotion of his career and has again impressed in the second tier, forming a dangerous partnership with Sarr and Pedro as the Hornets look to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Watford players?

1 of 25 What is Joao Pedro's shirt number? 10 9 8 12

It seems unlikely, however, that Davis will have a future at Villa. He has made 87 appearances for his parent club in all competitions and has not yet established himself there and even his stint with Forest last season did not give him more opportunities.

With Unai Emery recently taking over from Gerrard, this could open the door for Davis to impress the new man with his performances at Watford, but the Spaniard is an ambitious appointment and it is likely that the Villa owners will back this up with some significant spending in the summer.

Davis is already down the pecking order behind Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, so any more additions will mean that Davis will probably have to seek a permanent move.