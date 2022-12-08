Has Keane Lewis-Potter kicked on since leaving Hull City? We take a look

Keane Lewis-Potter is just another one of the Hull City graduates to now be finding himself in the Premier League, but how is he getting on?

The Tigers have got a fine habit of developing players, either bringing them in and making them better or seeing them come through as kids before going onto the bright lights of the top flight.

Of course, they want to get back to the top table themselves in the future, but they understand where they are at the moment and that some of their best young players are going to move on up before they do.

Lewis-Potter was the latest to do that, then, with him moving to Brentford and so far his time at the Bees has naturally been one of learning, as he gets to grips with the demands of being a Premier League footballer.

The west London club is obviously looking to really establish itself in the top flight after coming up a couple of years ago, and KLP can be a big part of their future, with it easy to forget he is only 21 still.

He has made seven appearances in the Premier League so far this season, with four of those coming from the bench, and manager Thomas Frank is clearly trying to bring him into the fold carefully.

He got an assist earlier this season in the 1-1 draw with Everton whilst he also has a goal in the League Cup to show for his efforts this year, and it’s clear he’ll be looking to build on a steady enough start in the months ahead.