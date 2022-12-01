Has Josh Coburn got a future at Middlesbrough? Here’s how he’s done so far at Bristol Rovers

It has been an excellent first season back in League One for Bristol Rovers so far.

After a slow start to the season, the Gas have found their feet in the third tier and are currently 15th in the table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Joey Barton’s side have lost just one of their last nine league games to put significant distance between themselves and the bottom three.

The 40-year-old did some good business in the summer, bringing in the likes of Jordan Rossiter, James Gibbons, John Marquis, Lewis Gordon and Luke McCormick. He also used the loan market well, with Bobby Thomas and Lewis Gibson on loan from Burnley and Everton respectively forming a solid partnership at the heart of the Rovers defence.

But perhaps the one of the best additions was the signing of striker Josh Coburn on loan from Middlesbrough. The 19-year-old initially struggled with injury after arriving at the Memorial Stadium, but has since established himself and made a significant impact, with four goals in 11 appearances for the club in all competitions so far.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Bristol Rovers players?

1 of 25 James Belshaw? 1 12 17 25

Coburn’s form has prompted worries among the Rovers fans that Boro may recall him in January and these fears were heightened when he was denied permission to play in the FA Cup win over Rochdale in early November.

There has also been a change of manager at the Riverside Stadium with Michael Carrick replacing Chris Wilder and while Barton admitted he would understand if Carrick wanted to bring Coburn back, he remained hopeful of keeping him at the club for the rest of the season.

“From our perspective, we had a couple of good conversations with the guys at Middlesbrough this week and barring a bad run of injuries or whatever, it looks like we will be able to keep hold of him for the season,” Barton told Bristol Live earlier this month.

“(They had) a new manager went in and we found out they did want Josh to play (in the FA Cup). You have to respect that and he doesn’t play.

“We had a couple of conversations at chief scout and board level about their plans for January and once we started the conversation, in the midst of that they won a couple of games, so they are bit clearer on their picture and they think it’s for the best, ‘No, no, that’s why we sent him to you, we think he needs a season on loan, we think it will benefit his development for us later on if he gets a full season’.

“They feel he can play in the second round now. We won’t know until we get there and they give us permission, but because it hasn’t come from the manager yet and it hasn’t come for other people – directors and chief scouts – but if it comes from the manager we’re hoping he can be available in the Boreham Wood game.

“That could change in January, even if he is because they could get some bad luck, but we’re hoping Josh is with us for the season.

“I think the boy wants to be here, the powers that be at Middlesbrough want him to be here, the only thing that is stopping him is probably a bit of bad luck or picking up a serious injury himself, so fingers crossed he is here for the year.”

Coburn was given permission to play in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Boreham Wood in the FA Cup, meaning that he is now cup-tied for his parent club and reinforces Barton’s view that he will be staying with the Gas.

However, it would not be entirely surprising if Carrick did decide to recall Coburn. He has shown his ability at Championship level and has scored 6 goals in 27 appearances for the Boro in all competitions. With some of the strikers at the club such as Rodrigo Muniz, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe struggling to score consistently, Carrick may consider Coburn if he keeps up his impressive form.

But Coburn is developing well with Rovers and playing regular third tier football will be hugely beneficial for him. Coburn’s long-term future definitely lies with Boro and it seems likely he will be given an opportunity there in the not-too-distant future.