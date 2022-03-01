Has Jordan Ponticelli kicked on since leaving Coventry City?

A Coventry City academy graduate, Jordan Ponticelli showed some real promise during the 2017-18 campaign for the Sky Blues when they were plying their trade in League Two.

Having made his debut in the EFL Cup at the start of that very season as an 18-year-old new professional, Ponticelli eventually started to make gradual league appearances and made his debut in October 2017 against Barnet.

By the end of the campaign, Ponticelli had racked up 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring six times, and it appeared that he would have a future at Cov.

Promotion to League One though saw his chances of game-time dwindle and in the next few years he would partake in loan spells at Macclesfield Town, Tranmere Rovers and then Wrexham, who he played five times for and scored twice in 2020 before COVID-19 cut short the season.

Suitably impressed though by his short stint at the club, Wrexham decided to make Ponticelli’s move permanent that summer, but has he been able to kick on and fulfil some of his potential?

Whilst not always been a starter at the Welsh club, Ponticelli’s first full season at Wrexham saw him feature 28 times in the National League, scoring just four times though as he failed to nail down a regular place in the 11.

Despite Wrexham bringing in new strikers Paul Mullin and Jake Hyde over the summer though thanks to their takeover from actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Ponticelli has actually been afforded more opportunities than perhaps expected.

Ponticelli has played in 21 National League games but has only scored twice, and with Ollie Palmer’s arrival from AFC Wimbledon in January, it has pushed him down the pecking order.

Has Ponticelli really kicked on though? He showed promise of being an EFL striker when he was at Coventry and he’s not exactly been prolific at Wrexham, but he still has time to make an impact.

However that may not be at the Dragons though because of their acquisitions of Palmer and Mullin, so Ponticelli may have to head elsewhere if he wants to be the leading man up-front.