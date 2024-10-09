There were plenty of incomings and outgoings at Norwich City over the course of the summer transfer window.

With a new manager coming in as Johannes Hoff Thorup replaced David Wagner in the Carrow Road dugout, the Dane was given the chance to put his own mark on the squad.

That came with multiple changes, as players were signed and left the club before the deadline on the 30th August.

However, there were some players who left the club, despite the fact that Norwich would most likely have preferred to stay.

One such individual who found himself in such a scenario while the transfer window was open, was Jonathan Rowe.

Canaries endured summer Jonathan Rowe transfer saga

The 2023/24 season had been an excellent one in Norwich colours for Rowe, with the winger scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 38 appearances for the Canaries.

That, though, would attract plenty of attention from elsewhere by the time of the summer transfer window, with Marseille among those keen on a deal.

It was reported that the French side had tabled multiple bids for Rowe over the course of the transfer window.

Amid that speculation, the winger informed Thorup he was not in the right mindset to feature in Norwich's opening day clash with Oxford United, which they lost 2-0.

So, with Rowe making his feelings clear, a deal was eventually agreed that would see the winger complete his move to Marseille.

Before the window closed, the 21-year-old joined the club on a season-long loan deal, that also included an obligation to buy, for a reported £13.5million.

Given his success for the Canaries last season and the circumstances surrounding his departure, Norwich fans will no doubt take a keen interest in the winger's exploits in France.

So, with that in mind, we've taken a look at how Rowe has fared since he completed his move to Marseille, right here.

Jonathan Rowe starting to make an impact after leaving Norwich

In some ways, it could be argued that it has been a somewhat mixed bag for the 21-year-old since he arrived in France back in August.

Rowe has featured in all six games that Marseille have played since he joined the club from Norwich in the transfer window.

However, he is yet to start a match for his new club with all his outings coming from the bench, and his first telling contribution was a yellow card in the 2-0 win over Nice in his third appearance.

The following game, though, saw Rowe net his first goal since completing his move to France, and he did so in stunning fashion.

Playing away at Lyon, ten-man Marseille looked to have seen a win snatched away from them when Raya Cherki scored a 93rd minute equaliser for the hosts to make it 2-2.

Rowe, though, made his way up to the other end of the pitch, and fired a stunning strike from the edge into the far corner to claim a stunning 3-2 win for Marseille.

The winger would again make an impact off the bench against bottom side Angers at the weekend, being brought off the bench at half-time with the game goalless, and both teams down to ten men.

Just six minutes after his introduction, the former Norwich man, despite being surrounded by several defenders, managed to fire a brilliant finish into the bottom corner from inside the area.

Jonathan Rowe 2024/25 Ligue 1 stats for Marseille - from SofaScore Appearances 6 Minutes Played 149 Goals 2 Expected Goals 0.85 Shots per Game 1.5 Shots on Target per Game 0.7 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 93% As of 8th October 2024

However, Marseille would be left frustrated, as a brilliant free-kick from Farid El Melali proved enough to ensure both sides would have to settle for a 1-1 draw.

As a result, Rowe and his side will spend the international break third in the Ligue 1 table, five points behind league leaders Monaco after seven games.

From a personal point of view, if he does continue to make this sort of impact, it will surely not be long before the 21-year-old is handed his first start for Marseille.

Those of a Norwich persuasion, meanwhile, may be left to wonder what might have been had he stayed, given Rowe is now showing what he can do in top-flight football in France.