Has Jodi Jones kicked on since leaving Coventry City? We take a look

Having spent six years at the club, this past summer saw Jodi Jones finally depart Coventry City.

During his time with the Sky Blues, Jones had seen the club drop down to League Two, and then climb back up through the divisions for a return to the Championship.

As Coventry rose through the divisions, though, largely through injury, Jones’ involvement dwindled.

Indeed, last season, he made just 12 appearances for the club in all competitions.

That took his total at the club to 97 during his six year stay, which included scoring eight goals and registering 16 assists.

Arguably, Jones best season in a Sky Blue shirt came during the 2017/18 season, his second full season at the club.

During that season, Jones appeared 19 times in League Two, again with injury disrupting his progress, but, he did score five goals and register 6 assists for an impressive return considering the number of matches he played.

This summer’s move, though, you do feel came at the right time for the winger, given his recent history.

Indeed, at 25-years-old he still has plenty of time to get his career back on track

With that said, the move came at the right time, with Jones needing to kick on in his career. But has he? Below, we’ve taken a look.

Has he kicked on?

Upon leaving the Sky Blues, Jones took no time in finding himself a new club – League One side Oxford United.

Unfortunately for Jones, though, it doesn’t appear he has really kicked on just yet, although it is still relatively early days.

Indeed, for his new club, Jones has appeared eight times in total so far this season, with five of these coming in League One.

Whilst Jones has started in the EFL Trophy, EFL Cup and FA Cup, in league action, it has been a different story.

The winger has appeared five times in the third tier, but all of these have came from the bench, and total 17 minutes worth of game time, as per Transfermarkt.

So far then, unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Jones has kicked on since leaving the Sky Blues.

There is still plenty of time to go in the season, though.