Has Jeremie Bela kicked on since leaving Birmingham City? We take a look

Jeremie Bela signed for Birmingham City in the summer of 2019 as a free agent, the winger managed two goals and seven assists in 30 Championship appearances, adapting well to the rigours of England’s second tier.

Bela bagged a further two goals in the FA Cup, during a season where he was tasked with operating on both wings and more centrally in a striking role.

Making 35 league appearances during his second season at the club, and solely playing as a left winger, the Frenchman netted three times and provided six assists, as he continued being a real threat from a wide position.

Last term, a tactical shift saw him operate as a left-wing-back for the vast majority of the campaign, whilst he was also deployed as a left-back in a solid four at points.

During that season, he netted twice and still managed five assists, proving yet again to be a creative force in the Birmingham side.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Ryan Woods? Yes No

Bela opted to return to France in the summer and he managed to secure a top-flight move to Clermont Foot.

It was reported at the time that the winger had offers from the Spanish second-tier, with Malaga, Tenerife and Leganes involved in his pursuit, but it was the French club who eventually won the race.

Making his league debut for his new club during their second game of the campaign, Bela came on with his side drawing 2-2 at Stade Reims, with Clermont Foot eventually running out as 4-2 winners, with the 29-year-old scoring his side’s fourth to seal the victory.

All in all, Bela has appeared 10 times in the league for the French outfit so far, scoring just that one league goal, whilst he also chipped in with an assist in more recent weeks.

The winger has been operating as a right wing-back during the majority of games he has played thus far this season, starting the three matches before the World Cup put club football on halt for a month.

It is fair to say that Bela’s time with Clermont Foot thus far has been positive, with the 29-year-old playing regularly in a side that are currently in the top half of the division.