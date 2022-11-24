Has Jeff Hendrick got a future at Newcastle United? Here’s how he has done so far at Reading

Joining Newcastle United in the summer of 2020, Jeff Hendrick penned down a four-year deal at St James’ Park upon arrival.

However, it remains to be seen if the midfielder has much of a career in the north east, with the Premier League outfit’s ambitions rising as a result of last year’s takeover.

During the second half of the last campaign, a loan move to Championship club QPR came about, with Hendrick going on to appear 10 times in the league for the R’s.

At the start of this campaign, a second loan move within the Championship came to fruition, and this time it was Paul Ince’s Reading that secured his services on a temporary deal.

The Republic of Ireland international has played 21 times for the Royals so far this season, starting all his club’s league games and missing a mere 17 minutes of total second-tier action as a result.

Hendrick has operated as a number eight, as a left midfielder but has played the majority of his minutes in a holding midfielder role thus far this season.

He has typically been deployed alongside the athletic Mamadou Loum, while Tyrese Fornah has also started games in that holding role.

Proving to be a source of consistency in the midfield department at Reading, it would be a real surprise if he was to return to Newcastle and secure regular football on Tyneside.

Not only has he been struggling to meet the demands of the club over the past 12 months or so, the recent takeover means that they are even more ambitious than before and can attract a higher standard of player to St James’ Park.

However, he still has a contract at the Premier League outfit until 2024 and it will be interesting to see how his situation plays out over the next 18 months or so.

It is hard to determine whether any clubs would look to secure his permanent services before his deal expires in the summer of 2024 but if he continues to play an integral role at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, then they may look into another season-long loan for the next campaign.