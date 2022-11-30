Has Jamie Shackleton got a future at Leeds United? Here’s how he has done so far at Millwall

After narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship earlier this year, Leeds United opted to engage in a reasonable amount of transfer activity over the course of the summer.

As well as securing the services of the likes of Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson, the Whites also sanctioned a number of departures.

One of the players who sealed a temporary exit from Elland Road in July was Jamie Shackleton.

Signed on a season-long loan deal by Millwall, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Shackleton would fare at The Den during the opening stages of the season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Shackleton has been getting on away from Leeds and assess whether he has got a future with the Premier League outfit…

Shackleton became the second Leeds player to seal a loan move to Millwall as he followed in the footsteps of defender Charlie Cresswell.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Lions in their 2-0 victory over Stoke City and went on to start in the club’s next three league games before being deployed as a substitute in their defeat to Norwich City in August.

The Leeds academy graduate demonstrated his versatility during Millwall’s clashes with Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Blackpool and Birmingham City as he featured on the right-hand side of the pitch in these fixtures.

In the club’s last nine league games, Shackleton has been utilised on a sporadic basis by manager Gary Rowett.

His only starts during this particular period of the season came against West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town.

Yet to establish himself as a key member of Millwall’s starting eleven, Shackleton will need to produce an eye-catching display if he is given the nod to feature against Sunderland this weekend.

During the 17 league games that he has participated in, the midfielder has lacked consistency as he has only managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.33 at this level.

Unless Shackleton goes on to make considerable strides in terms of his development, he will find it extremely difficult to make a lasting impact at Leeds when he returns to the club next year.

With Shackleton’s current deal at Elland Road set to expire in 2024, the Whites may opt to part ways with him on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window as he is unlikely to make any significant inroads at senior level due to the presence of Adams, Aaronson and Marc Roca.

A move to a team in a lower division who are willing to play him week-in, week-out could potentially allow Shackleton to kick-start his career.