Jacob Brown completed a move to Luton Town from Stoke City earlier this year, as the Hatters prepared for the Premier League.

A stellar season for the side from Kenilworth Road saw them earn a brilliant promotion, and they became a Premier League club for the very first time.

Interest, then, was in who they would be looking to sign to try and boost their chances of staying in the division for longer than one year, and a number of leading Championship players have been brought in as part of that recruitment drive.

As part of that, Brown was signed from Stoke City, and here we're looking at how he has been doing since making the switch to the Hatters...

Jacob Brown's Luton start

Life in the Premier League was always going to prove tough for Luton and that has obviously been the case, with them towards the bottom end of the table - though they did earn a good win over Everton not so long ago.

That said, goals have been hard to come by for Brown so far this year, with him yet to register a strike in the Premier League, but he is clearly a part of what manager Rob Edwards is looking to do this season, and he has also won praise for his performances despite the lack of goals.

As per Whoscored, he's started five games and appeared in a further three off of the bench, so he has been very much involved this season so far in the top flight, whilst he does already have a couple of goals elsewhere with him scoring for Stoke in the Championship before leaving and also once for Luton in the League Cup.

Perhaps not the exact goal return that Brown would have wanted so far this year, then, but his new manager is very pleased with what he has seen from the attacker.

Quoted recently by Luton Today, Edwards predicted that the goals will soon 'flow' for the former Potters man:

“I’m delighted for him about his Scotland call up, it’s thoroughly deserved.

“He’s had some really good opportunities to score some goals and if he continues getting in the right areas he will do as well, but the work-rate, the shift he puts in for the team is incredible, it’s brilliant.

"He works so, so hard, he’s a massive team player.

"He gets chances, he’s hit the woodwork, had one cleared off the line, had a couple other headers and half chances as well, it’s coming, it’s coming.

"He's been a goal threat for us and if he continues to arrive in the areas that he has been, there's no doubt the goals will be coming in the Premier League for him as well.

"But what he contributes, away from that, and our supporters will see that, he does not stop running, he’s been brilliant since he's come in.”

Clearly, much of the work that Brown has done this year has been good, and Scotland are also recognising that with him getting a call-up to the Tartan Army's international squad for the upcoming matches later this month.

He just needs to keep working hard and doing the right things, and eventually he'll surely start hitting the back of the net in the top flight in England.