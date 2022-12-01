Has Jack Stretton got a future at Derby County? Here’s how he has done so far at Carlisle

Emerging from administration in the summer, Derby County found themselves in a position where they could significantly strengthen their squad, with a number of high profile new signings.

That meant that the club were also in a position, that allowed them to send out several younger members of their squad on loan, in order to get valuable game time to aid their development.

One such player who made that temporary move away from Pride Park was Jack Stretton. Having come through the Rams’ academy, Stretton has made 16 senior appearances for the club, scoring once, while he also had a spell on loan in the National League with Stockport early last year.

This season however, Stretton has had headed to League Two, joining Carlisle United on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign.

But just how have things gone for the striker during his time at Brunton Park, and what could that mean for his future at Derby?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions about Stretton’s loan spell with Carlisle to date, in order to find out.

How’s it gone so far?

It has arguably been something of a mixed time of things for Stretton at Carlisle so far.

The striker has featured 18 times for the League Two club since arriving at Brunton Park, but has started on just nine occasions, meaning he is somewhat in and out of the side at moment.

As a result, he is perhaps not getting quite as much game time as he would have wanted, while a return of two goals – both in a 3-0 league win over Doncaster – and two assists, is perhaps somewhat short of what a striker would be hoping for.

However, he is also part of a side that currently sit sixth in the League Two table, six points off an automatic promotion spot, so he is in a positive environment where the success the club are enjoying, may help to build his own confidence.

Does he have a future at Derby?

There may yet be a future at Derby for Stretton beyond the end of this loan spell with Carlisle.

William Osula is only on loan with the Rams from Sheffield United until the end of the season, while 35-year-old David McGoldrick is out of contract at Pride Park in the summer.

As a result, there may be voids that need to be filled in Derby’s attacking line-up at the point when Stretton’s spell with Carlisle comes to an end, and impressing at Brunton Park may give him the chance to fill one of those.

With that in mind, you feel that the next few months for Stretton, could be vital in securing him a future chance with Derby, if he is able to improve the returns he is producing at Carlisle.