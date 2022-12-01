Has Jack Diamond got a future at Sunderland? Here’s how he has done so far at Lincoln

During the previous transfer window, Sunderland opted to make a host of alterations to their squad.

As well as securing the services of the likes of Daniel Ballard, Jewison Bennette and Aji Alese, the Black Cats also sanctioned a number of departures.

One of the players who was allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis in August was Jack Diamond.

After featuring for the Black Cats in their clashes with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, Diamond sealed a loan move to Lincoln City.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Diamond has been getting on at Lincoln while also assessing whether he has a future at Sunderland…

Having provided 19 direct goal contributions in League Two last season for Harrogate Town, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Diamond would fare in a higher division during the opening months of the current campaign.

The winger made his debut for Lincoln in their EFL Trophy victory over Barnsley before featuring for the club for the first time in the third-tier in September.

Diamond marked his second league appearance by scoring a goal in the Imps’ victory over Derby County and then backed up this display by producing a sublime performance against Bristol Rovers.

In what turned out to be an enthralling affair at the Memorial Ground, Diamond helped Lincoln secure a 6-3 victory over the Gas by netting a hat-trick.

Following this fixture, Diamond failed to score a goal or register an assist in his next four appearances.

After setting up Daniel Mandroiu’s winning goal against Barnsley in the third-tier, the 22-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season in last month’s clash with Accrington Stanley.

With Lincoln set to take on Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, Diamond is likely to make his 16th appearance for the club in this fixture.

Providing that the winger maintains his fitness and improves his consistency during the remainder of the campaign, there is every chance that he will remain in Tony Mowbray’s plans for the future.

Diamond has plenty of time left in his career to make considerable strides in terms of his development and thus it would be somewhat of a shock if he is allowed to leave Sunderland on a permanent basis.

Mowbray recently took a closer look at Diamond by bringing him back to the club to participate in a training session.

The Black Cats boss admitted in an interview with the Sunderland Echo that he has yet to talk to Diamond about the possibility of him returning to the club in January.

However, Mowbray did suggest that the winger would remain at Lincoln if he was unable to guarantee him the game-time that he needs to improve as a player.