Ismael Kone's form last season at Watford warranted a move to Marseille in the summer, but so far the Canadian has struggled in France.

The 22-year-old midfielder flourished after 18 months at Vicarage Road and a move was expected as Kone departed the Hornets for a reported fee of £15 million this summer.

The Canadian international is still a young and upcoming star, and after Watford signed the midfielder from CF Montreal in 2023, his performances stood out straight away, with the Hornets faithful always knowing it would be tough to retain Kone.

Kone's statistics in the 2023/24 Championship season as per FotMob Appearances 42 Goals 4 Assists 3 Long ball accuracy % 72.3% (81/112) Tackles won % 67.5% (27/40) Duels won 144

Marseille now have a gem in their midfield who is certainly at the right level now.

But in Kone's case so far, things aren't always brighter on the other side.

Has Ismael Kone's move from Watford to Marseille gone to plan so far?

It's been a tricky start to life in Southern France for Kone.

The Canadian missed Marseille's opening three Ligue 1 fixtures following an ankle injury he picked up just days before their opener against Brest, where they won 5-1.

Kone did return in September and featured in three games versus Nice, Lyon and Strasbourg, impressing throughout, but Kone's fortunes once again disappeared.

He suffered another knock to his ankle, this time being his left, after his first injury was to his right and he was substituted in Marseille's 1-0 defeat to Strasbourg.

A French outlet, La Provence, reported that Kone would have a medical exam on his ankle to determine the severity of his injury and the length of his potential absence.

Another outlet in France has reported Kone could be facing up to three to four weeks out on the sidelines, adding to the midfielder's lack of luck since his move from Watford.

This has now also caused him to miss out on more time with Canada, hoping to cement himself Jesse Marsch's plans.

A frustrating prospect so far for the 22-year-old.

Injuries aren't the only concern for Kone

If being out for two periods in his early Marseille career wasn't bad enough, he has also got to face the competition of Roberto De Zerbi's options in midfield.

Adrien Rabiot, who signed in the summer, now has the chance to cement himself in De Zerbi's side, meaning Kone will have to put in the extra work to show his promise.

Despite being held back considerably, Watford fans will tell you how great a talent he is, and with a run of games, he can become a star in Ligue 1.

Watford haven't been all lost without Kone, but his addition back in the side wouldn't be questioned.

His defensive capabilities in midfield is something Tom Cleverley is missing so far this campaign, having to rely on a 35-year-old Moussa Sissoko.

His time at Watford was short but sweet, making a serious impact on the number six role, with the next young addition having to work hard to reach the heights of Kone's performances.

The midfielder's start in France hasn't been pretty, but if he can work hard to overcome another injury, he can flourish in the South of France, especially under the genius of De Zerbi.