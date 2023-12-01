Highlights Swansea and Cardiff are both interested in signing Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard in the January transfer window.

Leonard has impressed during his loan spell at Northampton Town and has attracted attention from Championship sides.

Cardiff is seen as the front-runner to sign Leonard due to their higher position in the league compared to Swansea.

Swansea City and Cardiff City are set to rival each other off the pitch this January.

According to Football Insider, the Welsh clubs have both set their sights on a potential move for Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard in the January transfer window.

Leonard has spent the last 18 months out on loan with Northampton Town, where he has helped the team gain promotion from League Two to League One.

The 21-year-old has been a standout figure for the team in the third division as he continues his loan spell from the Seagulls.

This has attracted the attention of multiple Championship sides ahead of the winter market next month.

Who is the front-runner to sign Marc Leonard in January?

Carlton Palmer is not surprised to see the midfielder linked with a move to the Championship given how well he has performed in League One this campaign.

He has claimed that Cardiff should be seen as the front-running candidate to win the race to his signature given how well Erol Bulut’s side is doing in the league compared to their south Wales rivals.

“Swansea and Cardiff are set to battle it out for the signature of Marc Leonard on loan in the upcoming January transfer window,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The 21-year-old has impressed in League One for Northampton Town, where he was on loan last season and this season.

“He helped Northampton with promotion from League Two last season, and has seven man-of-the-matches so far this season in 21 appearances in League One.

“The talented League One midfielder has featured regularly for Scotland’s youth sides and has played for Scotland’s U21s.

“You would think out of the two sides, Cardiff would be the front-runners to get his signature, City just three points outside the play-offs whereas Swansea are sat in 18th place in the Championship with just one win in their last five games.”

Where are Cardiff City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

Cardiff are currently ninth in the second division table following their 1-0 home loss to West Brom midweek.

The gap to the play-offs is just three points going into December, with the Bluebirds hoping to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Swansea are 18th in the table, seven points behind their bitter rivals under Michael Duff.

Swansea are without a win in their last four league games, as they struggle to maintain their competitiveness from the previous campaign.

The January window could be a crucial period for both teams, as they look to improve their squads for the second half of the season.

Would Marc Leonard be a good signing?

Leonard is ready for the step up to the Championship based on his performances in League One.

Brighton will be keeping a close eye on his progress and will take many factors into deciding what to do next with his future.

Style of play will be a big consideration for the Seagulls, as well as consistent game time, so both clubs will need to make a strong case for signing him.

The 21-year-old has a lot of potential and could be a great addition to either side for the remainder of the campaign.