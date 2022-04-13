Has Ian Maatsen got a future at Chelsea amid EFL loan spell?

20-year-old Chelsea player Ian Maatsen is currently on loan at Coventry City.

Maatsen joined Coventry on a season-long loan at the start of the year and the left-back has made 36 appearances for the side, scoring three goals and contributing three assists.

Last season, the player was on loan at Charlton Athletic for the season and made 34 appearances for the side, scoring one goal.

Comparing his two loan spells so far, we can see clear progression in the player.

This season he has stepped up to the Championship from League One and has coped very well, not letting his performances or standards drop.

Furthermore, he has also contributed more in terms of goals and assists this year. Therefore, we can see his confidence has progressed and his game is continuing to develop which is exactly what you want from a loan move.

Coventry manager Mark Robins has been full of praise for the youngster as he told Coventry Live last month when discussing his future: “That’s not something I am prepared to talk publicly about because he’s not my player.

“What I would say is he’s a brilliant young man who has absolutely bought into things, 100% and given everything.

“So I am delighted with him. He’s doing everything I have expected from him and he’s obviously developing a little bit more confidence at the front end of the pitch, which is what we have seen from him.”

The fact he is a player the manager enjoys working with is a great reflection on the player himself and suggests he has the correct attitude.

However, Robins comments also back-up how the player is developing as he has alluded to his improvement further up the pitch which therefore means we can see him expanding his game which is what he’ll want if he wants to play at a top level.

As it stands right now, you probably couldn’t see the player making it in the Chelsea team just yet.

However, he is certainly a player who is benefiting from loan spells the way you want to see and he is clearly developing both his game and experience, which is shown from his step-up in league and what he’s contributing.

At such a young age, he still has so much potential so for Chelsea he may be one worth loaning out again next season to ensure he still gets regular playing time and then monitor his progress.