Burnley and Sheffield United are both set to compete for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer.

According to Teamtalk, the newly promoted sides are both weighing up the possibility of a loan move for the midfielder for next season.

Chukwuemeka has only been with the Blues for one year having made the switch from Aston Villa last summer.

Would Carney Chukwuemeka be a good signing for Burnley or Sheffield United?

However, he has not been able to break into the Chelsea first team squad on very many occasions since joining the club.

It has been a disappointing season all around at Stamford Bridge, leading to speculation that the 19-year-old may be about to make a temporary exit from the club.

Carlton Palmer believes that Chukwuemeka has a lot of potential to become a top player.

The former midfielder has called him exciting, and has claimed that a move to either Burnley or Sheffield United could be an ideal fit for all parties.

“Carney has huge potential," Palmer told Football League World.

“Exciting midfield player.

“[He] would fit into either Sheffield United or Burnley’s budget.

“I would think a loan deal, possibly with an option to buy, cause he’s largely unproven at Premier League level, is the way to go forward.

“But yes, I mean [he’s an] exciting young midfield player.

“With Sheffield United now losing two players they’ve had on loan, and Fleck going, that is an area they need to strengthen.”

Burnley and Sheffield United both earned promotion back to the top flight with relative ease this season.

The pair will now be planning to build a side capable of remaining in the Premier League beyond the next campaign.

Can Burnley and Sheffield United compete in the Premier League?

Both clubs have work to do in order to flesh out their squad and bring in some Premier League-calibre players.

But Vincent Kompany and Paul Heckingbottom will back themselves to guide the team to a successful campaign given how well their teams have performed so far in their respective tenures.

The top flight will be a significant step-up to what they are used to, and neither hold a high level of experience as managers in the Premier League.

However, with the right transfer business, the pair should make for exciting additions to the Premier League, especially given the fanfare surrounding the work Kompany has done at Turf Moor since taking over last year.