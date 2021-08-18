Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Has his mojo back’ – Many Fulham fans react as post-match Aleksandar Mitrovic footage emerges

2 mins ago

Fulham continue to lead the way in the Championship after picking up their second win of the season last night.

After beating Huddersfield Town 5-1 at the weekend, the Cottagers made the short trip across the capital to face Millwall at The Den.

Marco Silva’s men were ahead after three minutes, too, with Fabio Carvalho embarking on a mazy run and pulling the ball back for Aleksandar Mitrovic to tap in.

Carvalho then doubled Fulham’s lead soon after, running onto Neeksens Kebano’s through ball and firing beyond Bart Bialkowski.

Millwall were to pull one back late on, with Matt Smith’s header ricocheting off Benik Afobe and into the Fulham net.

But the Cottagers held on to record their second win in the matter of the days, leaving them sitting top of the table along with Stoke City.

Mitrovic’s strike means it is now two goals in two games for the Serbian, who was obviously in high spirits after a positive result and performance.

After the game, he was filmed in high spirits getting on the players’ coach, blowing kisses at Millwall fans who had plenty to say for themselves.

Here, we take a look at what Fulham fans had to say…


