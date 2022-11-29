Has Haydon Roberts got a future at Brighton and Hove Albion? Here’s how he has done so far at Derby

Brighton have had many talented youngsters over the years who have benefited from loan spells in the Football League before returning to help them in the top-flight.

The most obvious example is Ben White, who has since gone on to star for Arsenal and is now with England in the World Cup.

And, one player who will hope to follow a similar path is Haydon Roberts, with the versatile defender currently on loan with Derby County in League One.

There’s a lot of excitement around the 20-year-old, who has represented England at various youth levels, and the Rams fans are understanding why.

He didn’t have the most eye-catching start but Roberts has quickly become an important player for Paul Warne and when he was forced off in the recent FA Cup victory over Torquay there was a worry at how much the team will miss him, which says a lot.

The youngster has had little problem filling in a few positions, whether it’s centre-back or down the left flank and he has the sort of qualities you would expect from someone who has come through at Brighton as he brings composure in possession to the back line, whilst he can also travel with the ball well.

Of course, as a defender, the main aim for Roberts and the Derby defensive unit is to keep clean sheets and even though they’ve done okay on the whole, Warne will want more.

Overall though, this has been a positive loan spell for Roberts and right now the player and both clubs are benefiting.

There are obviously aspects of the game that Roberts needs to improve but he is showing why he is highly-rated and will hope to make this a memorable season that ends in promotion with Derby before reassessing his future next year.

Another spell at Pride Park could potentially be on the cards then in the Championship, which could again suit all parties.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.