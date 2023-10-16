Highlights Harry Kane's senior career started in the EFL, where he played for Leyton Orient, scoring five goals in 18 matches and gaining valuable first team experience.

After his spell at Orient, Kane played in the Championship for Millwall, scoring seven goals in 22 games and helping the team avoid relegation.

In total, Kane scored 14 goals in 53 EFL games, a far cry from his prolific Premier League record, but his time in the EFL was crucial for his development as a young player.

Since his breakthrough Premier League season in 2014/15, Harry Kane has gone from strength to strength. He’s now the England captain, the all-time top goalscorer for Tottenham and England, and playing for German giants Bayern Munich.

Some might think his career started in the 2014/15 season. However, Kane’s first taste of senior football came in the EFL. This isn’t something that’s uncommon. A vast majority of the current England squad spent time in the EFL before making the step-up to the Premier League.

As Kane prepares to lead his nation into next Euros, some fans will be reminiscing over the time they saw him in their colours. While others will be thinking back to seeing the now best striker on the planet score past their club in his early days.

Although he wasn’t as prolific as he is now, it’s great to look back at one of England's greatest footballers and his time in the EFL.

Where did Harry Kane start his senior career?

Kane impressed for the Tottenham U21 setup, scoring nine goals in 13 games. After signing his first professional contract with Spurs, he joined Leyton Orient on loan. Orient were in League One when Kane joined.

Kane’s first senior goal came for Leyton Orient against Sheffield Wednesday in a 4-0 win. After being found unmarked from a free kick, Kane slotted home his first senior goal and first for Orient. A sign of things to come for the striker.

Kane spent half a season with Orient. He finished with five goals in 18 matches but returned to Spurs with much-needed first team experience.

Has Harry Kane ever played in the Championship?

After sampling life in League One, Kane’s next loan move was to Championship side Millwall. Again, his goalscoring wasn’t as prolific as we’re used to now, but the exposure to senior football helped him.

Kane joined for half a season and scored seven goals in 22 Championship games. His goals are a key reason Millwall avoided being dragged into a relegation battle that season. He was voted Millwall’s Young Player of the Year in the 2011/12 season.

Kane’s Championship experience doesn’t end there. In the 2012/13 season, Kane went on loan to Leicester City. He hit the ground running with the Foxes, scoring on his debut against Blackburn Rovers.

He was only on loan for half a season at Leicester City. In that time, he scored two Championship goals in 13 games, mainly from the bench.

The move to Leicester City saw Kane link up with future England teammate, Jamie Vardy.

What’s Harry Kane’s EFL goalscoring record?

In total, Kane played 53 games in the EFL. In those 53 games he only scored 14 goals, which is someway off the numbers we see from him now. If you compare that to his Premier League record of 213 goals in 320 games, it’s clear that his time in the EFL was really about gaining experience.

Before he moved to Leyton Orient, Kane had only played U21 football. Although the quality is good, the intensity is not like senior football. Gaining that experience can make or break a young player.

With his journey far from over, how far will the once EFL man go?