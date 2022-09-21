“Has got the respect” – Reading fan pundit delivers assessment of how key figure has started the campaign

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ahead of the season, lots of Championship fans and pundits predicted Reading to struggle, however, they currently sit third in the division after 10 matches.

Paul Ince, who managed to drive the Royals away from the relegation zone last time out, is thriving at the helm in Berkshire and has certainly won the fans over.

Accumulating 18 points from their opening 10 matches, Reading are currently two points from the automatic promotion places.

Sharing his thoughts on Ince, and his start to the new campaign thus far, FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt said: “Yeah, I think Paul Ince has done an amazing job so far.

“Last season (he) came in, couldn’t make his own recruitment but kept us up and then this season, 10 games in, third, nobody would have expected that.

“I said 12th in a positive way that we would end the season.

“You know, we’ve had some poor results but then they’ve bounced back. Every time they’ve been asked a question, you know, we’re not expecting miracles that we’re going to win the league, even though we’re in this position, but the start has given us the confidence for the rest of the season, knowing that we can compete and we’ve got a good squad.

“Andy Carroll coming in, Paul Ince has got the respect of the players, they’re playing for him. His son has been superb.

“And, the way he talks, he’s very honest and is very open, good and bad, maybe too much sometimes. But, I think the players want to play for him, which is huge.

“So, I can’t fault him for what he’s done and long may it continue.”

The verdict

Ince has certainly made a lot of people eat humble pie, and whilst there is a lot of the season still to play, the general feeling around the club is at a high point.

The Royals have exceeded expectations thus far, which will, of course, drive expectation levels that little bit higher as the season progresses.

As Johnny goes on to mention, the signing of Carroll is another point of positivity for the Berkshire club, especially now he has a couple of weeks to work on his fitness.

The towering forward will add another dimension to Reading’s already threatening frontline and will subsequently bolster competition levels.