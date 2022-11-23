Has Gavin Kilkenny got a future at AFC Bournemouth? Here’s how he has done so far at Stoke City

Gavin Kilkenny signed for Stoke City on loan during the summer.

A season long agreement between the Potters and Bournemouth brought the Irishman to the Bet365 Stadium on a temporary basis.

The 22-year old emerged as a bright young talent under Scott Parker at the Vitality, but ultimately fell down the pecking order as the team chased promotion from the Championship.

A loan move was secured last summer as a result, with the club hoping the midfielder can continue his development in the second tier.

Here we take a look at Kilkenny’s performances so far for Stoke, with the player’s future at Bournemouth potentially in the balance…

Kilkenny has had a tumultuous time at Stoke and has not been able to show anyone that he will play a role as part of Bournemouth’s future.

The Dublin-born player has started just one league game all season, having suffered with injury issues throughout Alex Neil’s tenure in charge of the club.

His last appearance for the side came in a 1-0 loss to Sunderland on 20 August, which proved to be Michael O’Neill’s final game with the Potters before being replaced by Neil.

This was his first league start for the club, having previously come off the bench in two other appearances, against Millwall and Middlesbrough.

Stoke earned just one point from these three games, contributing to the decision to part ways with the former Northern Ireland manager.

A start also came in the team’s first round clash of the League Cup against Morecambe, in which he lasted 76 minutes.

A hip injury kept Kilkenny out of the side for some weeks before tearing his medial collateral ligament in training as he neared a return in October.

He has still yet to return to full fitness, with Neil set to have quite a decision on his hands once the Irishman is considered available for selection again.

With the club currently having six players on loan, one loanee will have to miss out on matchday squads when everyone is fit.

It remains to be seen whether Kilkenny will have a role to play under Neil, with his focus currently on recovery from a wretched series of unfortunate injury issues.