‘Has frightening ability’ – Sunderland eyeing in-demand EFL attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series

Sunderland are one of a number of EFL clubs keen on Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The 22-year-old has grabbed 15 goals this term and the Black Cats are keen on him, alongside a host of other clubs.

But would he be a good signing for them? And is he needed?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Phil Spencer

This could be a really exciting signing for Sunderland.

Carlos Mendes Gomes has enjoyed a wonderful season with Morecambe in which he’s scored 15 times and created four goals in 41 appearances for the club.

The 22-year-old has frightening ability and to be honest it’s a bit of a surprise that he’s still plying his trade in League Two.

Given that he’s out of contract this summer there’s no doubt that this could prove to be a smart addition for Lee Johnson’s side.

A step up to League One would be no problem, while the double step to the Championship will be a big ask, however, you wouldn’t put it past him being able to do it.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a very intriguing move for Sunderland this summer with Mendes Gomes having emerged on the radar of plenty of clubs following his excellent form with Morecambe in League Two this term.

The attacker has plenty of potential and he has started to fulfil that this season under a manager that has found a way to get the best out of him. Lee Johnson has shown in his managerial career that he can work with and develop promising young players, especially in the attacking third.

A move to Sunderland could therefore be a good one for Mendes Gomes’ development in the long term. That might make the Black Cats an exciting proposition for him. Johnson will be wanting to upgrade his attacking options this summer so it would make sense for him to sign the 22-year-old.

It might come down to what league Sunderland are playing in, if they earn promotion then Mendes Gomes would have to show he could make the leap up to the Championship. That is not a guarantee considering the difference in quality between that league and the fourth tier.

Toby Wilding

I think this has the potential to be a rather smart signing for Sunderland.

It does feel as though the Black Cats have rather relied on one or two individuals – Charlie Wyke and Aiden McGeady spring to mind – to make an impact upfront for them this season.

That is not something they are going to be able to continue to do next season, regardless of what division they are in, and Mendes Gomes’ record for Morecambe during the current campaign, does suggest he could provide some useful support for them there.

He’s also young at 22, so has plenty of time to improve even more, and is a player Sunderland could be able to afford with his contract at Morecambe drawing to a close, to this is one that you feel the Black Cats should be looking to make happen.