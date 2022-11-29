Has Fin Stevens got a future at Brentford? Here’s how he has done so far at Swansea City

The 2022/23 season looked set to be a potentially significant one for Brentford wing-back Fin Stevens.

Having joined the Bees from non-league Worthing back in the summer of 2020, the 19-year-old has only ever made three league appearances for the club.

With all of those coming as a late substitute, it was perhaps no huge surprise to see the teenager head out on loan on the final day of this summer’s transfer window.

That move saw Stevens join Championship club Swansea City on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign, no doubt with the hope of getting more senior experience under his belt.

But just how has the defender fared during his time with the Welsh club so far, and what could that mean for his future at Brentford?

We’ve taken a look at those big questions around Stevens and his loan spell with Swansea, right here.

How has it gone so far?

Ultimately, it is hard to escape the fact that this has been a rather frustrating spell with Russell Martin’s side for the young defender.

Up until now, Stevens has featured in just five of the 14 games that the Swans have played since he joined the club.

With all of his appearances also coming as a late substitute, and the last of those outings back in mid-October, you get the feeling he is simply not getting the game time he would have hoped for in South Wales.

But with Swansea going reasonably this season, only sitting outside the play-off places on goal difference, it could be difficult for Stevens to force his way back into the side.

Does he have a future at Brentford?

Right now, it does still look as though Stevens’ future at Brentford is relatively secure.

Earlier this summer, the full-back signed a new five-year contract with the Bees, that is set to keep him with the Premier League club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

However, given he has so far yet to establish himself in the Championship with Swansea, means it does look as though he may be some way away from being able to challenge for a regular first-team spot at his parent club.

With that in mind, the fact he does have such a long-term contract at Brentford, looks as though it could be key to any hopes he has of making a mark in the Premier League with Thomas Frank’s side.