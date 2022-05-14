“Has excelled this season” – Derby in transfer race with Portsmouth over EFL talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly interested in Hartlepool United midfielder Luke Molyneux.

The Rams will play in League One in 2022/23 and, according to Football Insider, are in a race with Portsmouth to sign Molyneux this summer.

But would he be a good signing for Derby? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Declan Harte

The winger has excelled this season with Hartlepool in League Two, earning him the club’s player of the year award.

His performances this season in the fourth tier indicate he could be ready for the step up to League One.

Given he would be available on a free transfer, this would be a very solid signing for the Rams.

Derby will face stiff competition, but if the takeover can be confirmed soon then they should be in a good position to persuade the 24-year-old to move to Pride Park.

This is the kind of shrewd business that Derby will need to make the most of if they are to build a team capable of going straight back up next season.

Justin Peach

Derby are in need of attacking talent given their lack of creativity last season and Luke Molyneux could be that spark for the Rams.

If the likes of Tom Lawrence, Ravel Morrison, and Malcolm Ebiowei are to depart, then Rooney will need to move quickly and Molyneux will certainly help fill that void.

With 12 league goals last season, and three assists from the wing, he could be the answer to the problems Derby will face next season.

Not only that, but lower league experience and his clean sweep of Hartlepool’s awards show that he will be a huge asset to the team should he sign for Derby.

Toby Wilding

This could be a rather good signing for Derby you feel.

Given the current situation at the club, and the uncertainty that therefore surrounds a large number of the club’s players as their contracts come to an end, it does feel as though Derby will need to add to the squad in the majority of positions this summer.

As a result, that could certainly make Molyneux a useful addition and given their success with younger players this season, the 24-year-old may have the right blend of youth and experience to fit in well at Pride Park.

His impact for Hartlepool this season also suggests he is capable of making some significant contributions on the pitch, while the fact he is out of contract this summer should suit Derby financially, so this does seem to be one that is worth pursuing for the Rams.