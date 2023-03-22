Stoke City’s chances of signing Will Smallbone appear to have gone as Southampton boss Ruben Selles talked the player up and insisted he has a future with the club.

The 23-year-old, who was named man of the match in Ireland’s win over Latvia on Wednesday night on his debut, has starred for the Potters in recent weeks as Alex Neil’s men secured some eye-catching results. That included registering a hat-trick of assists in the 5-1 victory at Sunderland.

Therefore, if the opportunity came up, you can be sure that Stoke would love to keep Smallbone at the Bet365 Stadium for the long-term if it was at all possible. However, speaking to Hampshire Live, Selles seemed adamant that he wants the classy midfielder to return to the south coast.

“Yes, Will [Smallbone] has been doing really good in Stoke, and he did a good pre-season with us before he went. I always like when the player has the feeling of the club at his core. Will is a Southampton boy and has been really working well here. He is growing but let’s see as I don’t lose one second to think about next season, but Will is a Southampton player, and he deserves a chance.

“Unfortunately not as much as a person but as a player I know him [Smallbone] to be a midfield number eight, who can play as a No.10 and has the technical ability to have long distribution, finishing, quality in the last third. Also, he is integrated in the system, the high pressing, in the medium block. I think he has everything to be successful at Southampton.”

Smallbone will finish the campaign with the Potters, and is sure to be involved when they return to action after the international break against Coventry City.

The verdict

This is a shame for Stoke as Smallbone is a very good player, and he seems to have taken his game up a level in the past few months after working under Alex Neil.

However, they always knew when they brought him in on loan that Saints would want him back, but he wasn’t fully appreciated by the previous managers that they had.

It seems to be a different story with Selles, but you can’t rule anything out in terms of a transfer, especially if Southampton do manage to stay in the Premier League. So, this is one to monitor, but the only focus right now will be on Smallbone continuing to do well for the remainder of the campaign.

