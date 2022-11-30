Has Ethan Laird got a future at Man Utd? Here’s how he has done so far at QPR

Queens Park Rangers got themselves a great deal when they secured the temporary acquisition of Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird in the summer.

After featuring in pre-season more than United teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka, there seemed a real possibility that he could deputise for Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford this season, with Wan-Bissaka being moved on.

However, that didn’t prove to be the case, although, Laird has well and truly made the most of his time in the Championship so far.

Appearing 17 times for QPR so far, the 21-year-old has been a mainstay in what was Mick Beale’s side, with his talent clear for all to see.

That begs the question, though, does the youngster have a future at Manchester United?

Has he got a future at Old Trafford?

As well as Laird has done for QPR, the step up from the Championship to the level Manchester United play at is a huge leap.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

But, given the talent he has exhibited so far this season, and the fact that Laird is just 21-years-old, under a good coach, the full-back could still go on and continue to improve plenty going forwards, potentially even to reach a level deemed good enough for United.

Indeed, when you consider the current situation in the right-back spot at United, there is perhaps a chance for Laird in the current squad this season if circumstances regarding certain players were to change in January.

At the moment, for example, the club have Aaron Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as options at right full-back, but, there have been strong suggestions that the former could soon be sold.

If Wan-Bissaka were to be sold in January, for example, could United recall Laird and have him as back up to Diogo Dalot for the remainder of the season, really testing if he is up to standard at that level?

The MEN have stated the above could be a possibility, and, with Michael Beale now having departed QPR, that throws another spanner in the works.

With a January re-call seemingly a possibility, then, it seems Ethan Laird does indeed have a future at Manchester United.

How long that future is, though, will depend on his own performance and development under Erik ten Hag.