Has Ethan Laird got a future at Man United amid EFL loan spell?

Ethan Laird has had a mixed season while out on loan from Manchester United.

The youngster’s campaign started off well when he joined Swansea City in the summer transfer window in a deal that was meant to keep him in Russell Martin’s side for the entire season.

But the Red Devils had other ideas as they recalled the right-back at the start of the January transfer window.

That then saw a swift loan move to promotion challenging Bournemouth for the remainder of the campaign.

During his stint at Swansea, Laird was showing great promise in a more advanced position as a right-wing back in Martin’s possession heavy system.

Laird made 20 league appearances for the Welsh club, including 18 starts.

The 20-year old even earned three assists in that time as Swansea struggled to replicate their form from the previous season.

It was hoped that the move to the Vitality Stadium would see Laird perform at a higher level with a team chasing promotion to the Premier League.

However, Scott Parker hasn’t taken to the United loanee and has barely used him in the side.

It was believed that Laird would come into the team in place of Jack Stacey, but Red Devil has only played twice in the Championship for the Cherries, both of which came from the bench.

This has raised serious questions over the decision to move Laird from Swansea to Bournemouth, as he was settling in nicely under Martin.

The defender had also played under Martin previously with MK Dons so this was a natural next step for him to take in his development.

A successful stint with Bournemouth could have seen Laird promoted to senior first team football next season under United’s new manager.

But now it looks like he will need another season at Championship level before he can be considered ready for Premier League action.

He will no doubt be given another chance with the club to impress with another loan move next season.

It is very unlikely that United will give up on Laird as he has shown great potential in the past.