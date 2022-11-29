Has Ellis Simms got a future at Everton? Here’s how he has done so far at Sunderland

Ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Everton opted to sanction a temporary departure for Ellis Simms.

Championship side Sunderland secured the services of the forward on a season-long loan deal from the Toffees.

Having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Hearts, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Simms would fare in the second-tier of English football.

Here, we have decided to take a look at Simms’ performances for Sunderland to date and assess whether he has got a future at Everton…

Signed by Sunderland in July, Simms made an instant impact for the club on his debut.

The 21-year-old helped his side secure all three points in their showdown with Bristol City by netting a brace at Ashton Gate.

Simms backed up this display by scoring in Sunderland’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

The Black Cats were denied victory in this particular fixture as goalkeeper Seny Dieng netted an equaliser for the R’s in second-half stoppage-time.

Simms made six more appearances for Sunderland before suffering a toe injury which forced him to watch on from the sidelines for seven games.

In the absence of the forward, Tony Mowbray’s side only managed to accumulate six points from these aforementioned fixtures.

After making his return to action in Sunderland’s draw with Luton Town in October, Simms registered his first assist of the season against Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

The forward then led the line against Cardiff City and Birmingham City.

Whereas he was unable to prevent his side from suffering a defeat at the hands of the Bluebirds, Simms did help the Black Cats seal all three points at St Andrew’s by scoring in this fixture.

Having provided five direct goal contributions in 12 league appearances this season, Simms has shown that he is more than capable of competing in the Championship.

Providing that the forward is able to make considerable strides in terms of his development between now and the end of the campaign, there is no reason why he cannot eventually force his way into Everton’s side in the future.

The Toffees have been underwhelming in front of goal this season as they have only managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions in 15 league games.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling to maintain his fitness, the Toffees may need to turn to Simms for inspiration in 2023.

By continuing to impress in a Sunderland shirt, Simms will bolster his chances of featuring regularly for Everton next season.