Has Dujon Sterling got a future at Chelsea? Here’s how he has done so far at Stoke City

Dujon Sterling signed for Stoke City during the most recent summer transfer window.

The defender arrived at the Bet365 Stadium as part of a season long loan agreement with Premier League side Chelsea.

The 22-year old proved to be Alex Neil’s first addition to the squad following his arrival as the club’s latest manager in August.

Sterling’s previous experience entailed stints on loan with Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City.

That amounted to 32 games at Championship level, as well as 38 appearances in League One.

But does the defender have a future with the Blues beyond being shipped out on loan? Here we take a look at his performances for Stoke to get a better idea of where his future may lie…

Sterling has appeared seven times for the Potters since signing for the club on 1 September.

The right back has started all seven of his appearances, playing a role in two wins, one draw and four losses.

His last appearance for the team came on 5 November in a 2-1 defeat at home to Birmingham City.

Fitness issues have kept him out of the side since then.

The Chelsea youngster took a month to break into the Stoke team, with his debut arriving against Watford on 2 October, with the side suffering a 4-0 loss.

In a gruelling month filled with fixtures, Sterling played six times in a row before suffering his first injury issue which kept him out of the clash with Norwich City.

A return to the side against Wigan Athletic saw Stoke return to winning ways, securing a 1-0 victory against the Latics.

But Sterling has been out of the side for the team’s last three fixtures due to further injury concerns.

Graham Potter arrived as manager of Chelsea in the middle of this loan deal, so he will no doubt have been keeping a keen eye on the right back.

Given the Blues’ own injury issues in that position in that time, Sterling’s problems won’t have boosted his chances of making an impression on the first team squad of the Premier League side.

Sterling will need a stellar second half of the campaign to really sway Potter into considering him a member of his squad going into the next season.