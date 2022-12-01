Has Domingos Quina got a future at Watford? Here’s how he has done so far at Elche

Watford sanctioned a fourth loan move in less than two years for Domingos Quina in August when they sent him to LaLiga side Elche for the 2022/23 campaign.

The midfielder was signed from West Ham United back in 2018 and despite making 37 appearances for the club since, has never been able to really cement a place for himself at Vicarage Road.

Having spent last season on loan with first Fulham and then Barnsley in the Championship, Quina may have felt that this term represented a fantastic chance for him to finally do so as Watford are back in the second tier but instead he’s plying his trade in Spain.

With January fast approaching, we’ve examined how the 23-year-old has done so far at Elche and whether he has a future at Watford…

Here’s how has he done so far at Elche…

It’s been a tough start to life in southeast Spain for Quina but he has been given opportunities to impress.

The midfielder has featured nine times in LaLiga already, starting twice, but is yet to win a single game in an Elche shirt.

Quina’s team have not picked up a victory all season and are seven points adrift at the bottom of the LaLiga table with just four points from 14 games.

The 23-year-old has not featured since mid-October – having been an unused substitute against Espanyol, Getafe and Real Valladolid before missing the last game before the World Cup break, against Girona, due to injury.

The good news is that he is on his way back to fitness and could be in line to feature in upcoming friendlies against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, according to reports in Spain.

Quina will be hoping to rise back up the pecking order and help Elche battle for survival when he’s fully fit and LaLiga returns.

Has Domingos Quina got a future at Watford?

With a little more than 18 months left on his Watford contract, the midfielder could still turn things around at Vicarage Road but he’s running out of time to convince the decision-makers that he’s worth another shot.

The sacking of Rob Edwards and arrival of Slaven Bilic may offer him a chance to rejuvenate his Hornets career while his parent club are short in the centre of the park at the moment but it remains to be seen whether they can recall him or would want to.

What seems most likely at this point is that he’ll be sold next summer, probably for a nominal fee, after the end of his loan move to Elche.