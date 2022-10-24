“Has come on leaps and bounds” – Rangers eye £5m EFL striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are one of 10 clubs that have scouted £5 million-rated Blackpool forward Jerry Yates, according to The Sun.

The 25-year-old has bee in eye-catching form of late in the Championship and has caught the attention of the Ibrox outfit among others.

But would he be a good signing for Rangers? And is he ready to step up to the SPFL?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Quiz: Can you name which club Rangers signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Who did Rangers sign Mikel Arteta from in 2002? Everton Arsenal Barcelona Real Madrid

Declan Harte

Yates has had an impressive start to the season, bagging eight goals from 16 appearances in the league.

Meanwhile, Rangers have already lost early ground on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Most startlingly, their rivals have scored 12 more goals from the same number of games played, so perhaps the addition of another striker could help them close the gap to Ange Postecoglu’s side.

Yates would be more than capable of stepping up to the Scottish top flight, and could prove to be a very strong addition to the squad if he can be prized away at a reasonable cost.

Ned Holmes

This move has legs for me.

We’ve seen players move to the SPFL with a big club like Rangers or Celtic and dominate in the past, and you feel Yates could continue that trend.

The striker is high on confidence right now and we’ve seen that with the right service he can score hatfuls of goals.

He’s a hard worker as well, which should see him become popular with the Ibrox faithful fairly quickly.

I don’t see the step up to the SPFL from the Championship as a particularly big one and joining a club like Rangers, who will expect to dominate most games, should only aid his game.

A lot to like here.

Charlie Gregory

I think that Jerry Yates was already a good player but has come on leaps and bounds for Blackpool now.

Eight goals and two assists in 16 matches can attest to that. The striker is on fire right now and at just 26-years-old, there is plenty more for him to give. Rangers would love a goalscorer like him in their side – he could boost most teams in the EFL and Scotland really – and he would certainly be a solid signing for them. It would though, be a blow for the Seasiders.

In terms of whether he could make the step up, I feel that he could. Like I said, he’s already getting better and better each season, so I don’t see why he couldn’t end up being a line leader for Rangers.

He’s thriving in a Blackpool team right now that are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table. Give him more chances upfront in a side that can craft more opportunities like Rangers and he could be excellent for the club.