Has Ciaran Brennan got a future at Sheffield Wednesday? Here’s how he has done so far at Swindon

Sheffield Wednesday had another busy summer leading up to this season, with Darren Moore targeting experienced, proven players to help the team out of League One.

As a result, those on the fringes had to depart, including Ciaran Brennan, who secured a loan move to Swindon Town.

The Irishman had featured 11 times for the Owls in the previous campaign but with no guarantee of minutes moving forward, it was decided that dropping down a division to get more game time was the best next step for his development.

However, it’s fair to say his time with the Robins has been disrupted so far, with the centre-back picking up an injury in his second game that set the tone for how it has gone.

Since then, he has been in and out the team but a red card in the EFL Trophy was far from ideal as he tried to get his place back in the XI.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Despite that, a space has opened up for Brennan in the team recently, and he has actually started the last five Swindon games in all competitions, which is what he would’ve wanted when he made the move.

Unfortunately for Scott Lindsey’s men, results have been mixed in that period, whilst they haven’t convinced defensively as they haven’t recorded a clean sheet in that period, which includes a 4-0 drubbing at Stockport in the FA Cup.

Of course, these struggles can’t all put at the door of Brennan and the fact Swindon are 7th in the league shows they are still in a decent position.

Nevertheless, the loan has been a mixed one so far for the 22-year-old and he’s not exactly doing enough to tell Moore that he should be recalled and brought into the Wednesday side.

But, it’s important to remember his age, and Brennan will be developing as a player and mentally with this exposure to first-team football.

Now, his target will be to stay fit and in the team as he looks to get back to top form to help Swindon in their promotion push.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.