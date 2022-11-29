Has Charlie Patino got a future at Arsenal? Here’s how he has done so far at Blackpool

Charlie Patino established himself as a regular starter at Blackpool in the last couple of months before the World Cup break in the Championship.

The Tangerines have fallen towards the foot of the table in that time, but that has not stopped the 19-year-old putting in some hugely impressive performances along the way.

Patino made his first two senior appearances for Arsenal, one in either domestic cup competition last season, showing the trust that Mikel Arteta has in him, and his performances for Blackpool will have only strengthened his chances of being involved in the first team picture in North London.

The 19-year-old has been deployed in a variety of midfield roles at Bloomfield Road but seems to thrive with greater licence to get forward and influence proceedings in the final third.

Patino is extremely comfortable on the ball, which stands out more in a squad like Blackpool’s and in the second tier, but his smart decision making and calmness in tight spaces should strike the right note with Arteta watching on.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have demonstrated that the pathway for younger players is in place at Arsenal right now, and Patino is in a strong position to throw himself into the first team mix next season.

However, the big question regarding that possibility, is whether he will still be an Arsenal player having gained plenty of admirers at the start of this campaign.

According to football.london, the Gunners can trigger a clause to extend Patino’s contract by two years that has not yet been activated.

Although, that clock is ticking with his deal up in the summer, and potential suitors able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from January.

Patino has contributed two goals and as many assists in the second tier this season and should be aiming to at least hit double figures in goals plus assists before the campaign is out.

The England youth international’s dribbling ability and excellent football brain for his age will see him playing in a top five European league in the not-too-distant future, and Arsenal should exercise their option to extend his current deal without much consideration.