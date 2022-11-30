Has Charlie Kelman got a future at QPR? Here’s how he has done so far at Leyton Orient

In the summer transfer window, Queens Park Rangers allowed a few of their young players who were not in the first-team picture to go out on loan for some vital experience in senior football, with the most high-profile one probably being Charlie Kelman.

The United States youth international arrived at Loftus Road in October 2020, having made his breakthrough in men’s football with Southend United following a prolific stint as a youth player.

After six goals notched at League One level, the Hoops took a punt on the 18-year-old at the time, with Mark Warburton giving him multiple cameos in the 2020-21 season in the Championship, but just one start came out of his 11 outings.

He was given the chance to go out on loan and prove himself back in the third tier last season at Gillingham, but it never quite happened for the forward and his loan was terminated early due to a lack of playing time – only to then return to the Kent outfit in January and he then ended up getting a run of games at the back end of the season.

With teenager Sinclair Armstrong jumping above Kelman in the pecking order though in pre-season, Mick Beale decided to let Kelman depart again temporarily, this time to League Two promotion favourites Leyton Orient – but how is he doing there?

Having had a run of games at the start of the season being in Richie Wellens’ starting 11, Kelman once again doesn’t seem to be getting the playing time he desires at Brisbane Road.

The 21-year-old’s first six fourth tier matches of the campaign were very productive, with three goals and two assists in that time, but a goalscoring drought of four starts saw him relegated to the bench in October in favour of Aaron Drinan.

However, for Orient’s last two league fixtures, Kelman has once again been in from the start, but did not hit the back of the net in either match, leaving his current seasonal tally at three goals in 17 league outings.

When it comes to his QPR future, Kelman has less than one year remaining on his contract, and on current showings you’d have to say that he isn’t really up to being a Championship striker in the near future.

However, the R’s could potentially hand him a year extension to try and prove himself in the 2023-24 season elsewhere, but a likely landing spot if he is released would be in League Two.