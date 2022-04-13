Has Cameron Archer got a future at Aston Villa amid EFL loan spell?

Aston Villa are no stranger to giving young players an opportunity in recent years and months, with talents such as Carney Chukwuemeka and more prominently Jacob Ramsey shining in the senior squad.

But could Cameron Archer be the next talent to come through at Villa when the 2022-23 season arrives?

In the last few years, Archer hadn’t exactly shown the prolific nature of his game that he has showed this season, and for most of the 2020-21 campaign he was at National League side Solihull Moors on loan, where he scored just four times in 26 appearances.

Those kind of stats wouldn’t have necessarily put the youngster on the map for a Championship move months later, but Archer had an electric start to the season for Villa.

Three goals in the under-23’s Premier League in four outings, four goals in two EFL Cup matches – including a fantastic header against Chelsea, and six goals in four EFL Trophy games saw Archer in and around the first-team as he made three Premier League substitute appearances.

However Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe was able to convince his friend Steven Gerrard that spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Deepdale would be the best for Archer’s development – and it looks like he was right.

The 20-year-old has scored seven times in 15 appearances so far and has shown all the characteristics that he’s going to be a Premier League striker sooner rather than later.

Gerrard’s latest comments though suggest that Villa would not be averse to selling Archer is a major offer came in, which could put the striker’s future in doubt.

Even though the Liverpool legend has confirmed that the forward will not be available for a loan next season as he will be with the first-team squad in pre-season, the words ‘everyone wants Cam Archer and good players cost an awful lot of money’ suggest that he has a price-tag on his head and if it’s met, he could leave.

Villa fans are eager to see Archer given a chance, especially with the underwhelming goal tallies of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins this season, and his performances at Deepdale have not gone unnoticed.

If Gerrard believes he can get bigger and better strikers though next season then we could see Archer return to the Lilywhites late in the transfer window for another loan stint.