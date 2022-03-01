Has Callum Paterson kicked on since leaving Cardiff City for Sheffield Wednesday?

Callum Paterson is a key player for Sheffield Wednesday in the thick of the League One promotion race.

The 27-year-old’s experience with Cardiff City in the Championship and the Premier League will stand him in good stead to handle the pressure of the expectant Hillsborough home faithful, as the Scotsman pushes for a second tier return.

Given everything that Paterson contributes off the ball with his intelligent link-up play and intimidating physical presence, goals and assists do not necessarily feel like the best way to measure if he has kicked on or not, in the same way that those numbers can be looked to with other strikers.

Paterson feels more valued and a player of greater importance at Wednesday than he did Cardiff, and is certainly one of the senior heads of the side.

In his final season at Cardiff, Paterson made just 18 league starts and chipped in with five goals as the Bluebirds went on to achieve a play-off finish under Neil Harris.

The following season, Wednesday were relegated after suffering a points deduction, but Paterson was clearly a more appreciated squad member and started 34 league games.

He has managed 21 starts in League One in 2021/22 at present and has contributed four goals and two assists.

Versatility has always been a key part of Paterson’s game and he has demonstrated that at Wednesday too, playing as a centre back and a right wing back before returning to his more familiar striker role in recent weeks.

In conclusion, Paterson looks very unlikely to play Premier League football again in his career, which he achieved at Cardiff, but in terms of increasing the significance of his role within a squad of players, he has kicked on since leaving South Wales.

His best goalscoring season in England came in 2017/18 when he notched ten in the Championship for the Bluebirds and last season he notched eight in the second tier for the Owls.

If Wednesday do achieve promotion then Paterson is likely to remain crucial to Moore’s plans in the second tier, and he will return to the division a more well-rounded player than he was when he left the Bluebirds in the summer of 2020.