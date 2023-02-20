“Has been poor recently” – Portsmouth fan pundit reacts to social media criticism of 29-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth‘s season has been very disappointing, exacerbated by the excellent start to the campaign that they made under Danny Cowley.

This will likely be the third season in a row where Pompey have failed to achieve a top six finish in League One.

The quartet of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County have a financial advantage on the rest of the division, and that may mean that club’s like Pompey will have to wait their turn to compete for promotion, with at least one of the four clubs set to be in the third tier again next term.

FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit, Rory Brown, believes that Sean Raggett has received undue criticism on social media of late and that supporters should adjust their expectations of the centre back.

Speaking to Football League World, Brown said: “I think Sean Raggett has been poor recently, especially in the last month or so.

“But, I do think he is often too harshly criticised on social media because he has been our best centre back for the last two, three seasons.

“Maybe that’s a sign of who he has been playing alongside rather than his own quality but I do think he has been one of our more consistent performers since Kenny Jackett left.

“I think people try and compare him to the likes of Jack Whatmough, Matt Clarke and Christian Burgess too often, where he’s just not going to match to them because they were much better centre backs than he is.

“On Saturday, (0-0 draw at Lincoln City) I think he put in one of his better performances, I think he was winning more headers, he looked more comfortable on the ball, too often he’s too loose and gives it away or makes a misplaced pass, but we didn’t see so much of that.

“Maybe it’s a sign that he’s getting back to being a more comfortable centre back.”