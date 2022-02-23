“Has been incredible” – Potential West Ham, Chelsea deal touted concerning Huddersfield player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are monitoring Huddersfield Town centre-back Levi Colwill ahead of a potential move in the summer, Hammers insider ExWHUemployee has told the West Ham Way Podcast.

The 18-year-old has turned heads while on loan with the Terriers from Chelsea and it appears as though West Ham are keen on him.

But would he be a good signing for the Hammers? And do they need him?

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a really wise move by West Ham as Colwill has produced some fantastic performances in the Championship this season and thus may already be ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

During his loan spell at Huddersfield, the defender has won 3.4 aerial duels per game in the second-tier whilst he has also made 2.1 tackles and 1.3 interceptions.

When you consider that Colwill is still a teenager, there is plenty of time for him to develop into a top player and thus signing him from Chelsea at this stage of his career could turn out to be a coup by West Ham.

Having nurtured Declan Rice’s talent during his time in charge of the Hammers, there is no reason why David Moyes cannot replicate this feat by getting the best out of Colwill.

Charlie Gregory

It seems as though West Ham are linked with most of the EFL talent currently available in the Championship – and with good reason.

Some of the players performing in the second tier right now are very exciting and are showing plenty of potential. Colwill is one of them and the way in which he has shown a level of maturity at Huddersfield so far – despite his age – has been incredible.

At just 18-years-old, you might expect him to struggle to adapt or at least take some getting used to the physicality and style of Championship football. The youngster has instead slotted right in and become a key player for the Terriers this season.

It’s no wonder that West Ham want to snap him up then. Huddersfield probably won’t get another chance to have him next year, especially with him performing so well, so it is certainly within the realms of possibility that he ends up with West Ham – and it would be a good move all around.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it would be a smart piece of business for West Ham if they manage to get it done.

With Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna now both well into their thirties, you do get the feeling that the Hammers could benefit from some longer-term options at centre-back.

At 18 years old, Colwill would certainly provide that, and having been a key figure in Huddersfield’s rather unexpected push for promotion from the Championship this season during his loan spell with the Terriers, the teenager could now be ready to make the step to the Premier League.

You feel that snatching the services of such a promising young talent from a rival such as Chelsea would also be a rather satisfying move for those of a West Ham persuasion, meaning this feels like one that could be well worth pursuing for David Moyes and co.