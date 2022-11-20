“Has been fantastic” – Lincoln City fan pundit delivers verdict on Brighton loanee

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lincoln City managed to build upon the point that they earned in last weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle by securing all three points in their showdown with Morecambe on Saturday.

Goals from Joe Walsh and Ben House allowed the Imps to pick up a 2-1 victory over the Shrimps at the LNER Stadium.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth made his 16th league appearance of the season for Lincoln in this particular fixture.

Since securing a season-long loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion, the 21-year-old has managed to deliver some assured displays for the club at this level.

With the Imps set to make their return to league action on December 3rd, Rushworth will be determined to help his side claim a positive result in their clash with Shrewsbury Town.

Making reference to the shot-stopper, FLW’s Lincoln City fan pundit Jake Tonge has admitted that he has been impressed by Rushworth’s performances.

Speaking to FLW, Tonge said: “I think Rushworth has been fantastic.

“I also said earlier on that I don’t think there are three better goalkeepers in League One than Rushy.

“He’s an upgrade for me on last year, we had Josh Griffiths on loan from West Brom who was a fantastic keeper himself.

“Just Rushworth with everything looks calm and collected and he’s definitely played really well.

“Obviously he’s been called into the England [youth] setup on a number of times which is not surprising and if I’m honest, I can see that it’s a perfect step for him to play for us after a good season at Walsall.

“So for him to come here, play really well and have a chance of winning our Player of the Year award, hopefully he can then progress to the Championship.

“That probably won’t be with us but next year out on loan or potentially with the Brighton side.

“He’s a really good young goalkeeper who is fantastic in every way.

“I think has made one mistake all season against Sheffield Wednesday and that says it all as we’re now 20 games in.

“So yeah, Rushworth has been fantastic also.”

The Verdict

Lincoln’s decision to swoop for Rushworth was a wise decision as he has shown this season that he possesses more than enough quality to deliver the goods in League One.

As well as claiming six clean-sheets at this level, Rushworth has made 3.1 saves per game and is currently averaging a respectable SofaScore match rating of 6.91.

By continuing to learn from Mark Kennedy’s guidance, the keeper will improve significantly as a player before returning to the Amex Stadium following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

In terms of his long-term future, Rushworth may be loaned out again by Brighton to a Championship team if they do not believe he is ready to play in the top-flight.