“Has been absolutely solid” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit offers view on 29-year-old who joined the Owls this summer

Heads were turned this summer when Sheffield Wednesday secured the signing of Michael Ihiekwe from Rotherham United.

The Millers had just been promoted to the Championship, so for the player to remain in League One spoke to the size of club Wednesday are, and, perhaps, the financial muscle they have at this level.

Since his arrival, the 29-year-old has been a regular in Darren Moore’s side so far, appearing seven times in League One, and twice in the Carabao Cup.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin for his thoughts on how Ihiekwe has got on at Hillsborough so far.

“I think Michael Ihiekwe has been absolutely solid to be fair,” James told FLW.

“He’s one of them players that has just come in and done a job. I think he’s played all over the back three whether that’s left centre half, right centre-half, or in the middle.

“I do think playing him in the middle is probably the best position. He has had Mark McGuinness and Dominic Iorfa alongside him in recent weeks. I think he just commands that defence, is a good communicator – he gets the job done.

“He’s one of them players that you get to end the game and you kind of forget that he’s actually played not because he’s been ineffective, it’s probably the opposite. He has been that effective in just doing his job, you don’t really realise.

“I would probably expect a bit more of an aerial threat in the other box.

“I know he has picked up a few goals and we’re yet to see that – he’s not really many chances either.

“So I’d like to see him be a bit more attacking from set pieces, but in terms of defending, I think he’s been great and a fantastic signing so far.”

The Verdict

I always thought this was a brilliant signing for Sheffield Wednesday to secure this summer and it sounds as though Ihiekwe has started well at Hillsborough.

No doubt his contributions have played a part in the Owls currently sitting 4th in the division at this early stage.

Having played 57 games in the Championship, the 29-year-old has experience at the level above, as well as plenty more in League One, and you do feel he is a defender that could grow with Wednesday into the second tier.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on for the remainder of the campaign.