‘Has been a revelation’ – West Ham eyeing Championship player amid Man United and Chelsea links: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are among the sides eyeing Barnsley forward Daryl Dike, according to TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining on loan from the MLS in January, with Man United, Chelsea, Leeds and the Hammers just four of the top flight sides linked.

But would he be a good signing for West Ham? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers…

Jacob Potter

You can understand why they’re interested.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Dike would be a good signing for Barnsley when he arrived on loan at Oakwell. But he’s certainly proven me wrong.

Therefore, I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the forward heading into the summer transfer window.

I think he’d suit West Ham as well, as he could be the ideal alternative to have in David Moyes’ squad, as he looks to find someone to challenge Michail Antonio for his starting spot in future seasons.

Dike is strong, quick and has an eye for goal, so he ticks all the boxes for me, and he would be an excellent addition to the West Ham team.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Barnsley midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Tykes fan?

1 of 20 Where did Herbie Kane start his career? Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Jordan Rushworth

Dike has been a revelation at Barnsley since he arrived on loan in January and he has demonstrated that he is well suited to life in English football with the qualities he brings to the table. The forward has managed to help enhance the quality the Tykes possess in the final third and their ability to press high up the field.

West Ham have recruited well from the Championship in recent windows with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma having all been come in and helped the Hammers challenge for a European place in the Premier League. You would therefore back them on scouting the right sort of players to suit them from the second tier and Dike seems to fit that bill.

The 20-year-old is someone with a lot of potential that can be developed further and David Moyes has been showing he can get the very best out of the options he has available to him. You would imagine that he would be able to do the same with Dike and if he can do that then the Hammers could have a major asset on their hands if they were to sign him.

The fact that there is interest in Dike from so many Premier League sides shows just how impressive he has been during his loan spell with Barnsley. West Ham are now a very attractive proposition and it would be a signing that could work well for both parties.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move for West Ham United.

The Hammers have enjoyed an excellent season in the Premier League this term but one thing that they’re lacking is a natural striker to lead the line.

Daryl Dike could certainly be the man to fill that void.

The American has scored five times in 11 games since moving to the club which is pretty impressive and it’s no surprise that clubs in the top flight are keeping tabs on him.

At 20 years old the striker looks set for a bright future and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.