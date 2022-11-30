Has Bali Mumba got a future at Norwich City? Here’s how he has done so far at Plymouth

The 22/23 season has been a significant one for Bali Mumba as he’s performed positively during his loan spell with Plymouth Argyle.

The 21-year-old arrived on loan in the summer on the back of an indifferent spell with Peterborough last season in the Championship. The young defender struggled at times, while also displaying his quality highlighting the need for regular, first-team football.

He’s got that at Plymouth this season under Steven Schumacher and has gone from strength to strength in the 22/23 campaign, with Plymouth sitting top of League One.

But just how has the defender fared during his time with the Devonshire club so far, and what could that mean for his future at Norwich City?

We’ve taken a look at those big questions around Mumba and his loan spell with Plymouth, right here.

How has it gone so far?

To get straight to the point, it’s been a huge success for Mumba and Plymouth.

The wing-back has been a key figure for Schumacher and his side operating on either flank. His ability to drive forward with the ball and be an attacking threat while being defensively responsible has meant he’s been one of the outstanding performers for Plymouth this season, and potentially even the league.

He’s racked up four goals and four assists which is a tidy return for a wing-back and has been the difference-maker on more than one occasion this season.

It’s hard to look past his performances and if he continues in the same vein he is, it will be difficult to not include him in a team of the season. His Whoscored rating of 7.15 has him as the highest-performing player in the Plymouth side which is staggering considering they’ve been the best team in League One this season.

Does he have a future at Norwich?

It would be a shame if he didn’t. Mumba is showing maturity along with quality and the loan spell is proving to be something that he desperately needed.

It might even be a surprise to see him stay at Plymouth for the season considering Norwich’s struggles in their wing-back position. At just 21, he’s still young but may still need time to develop considering Argyle are yet to hit a rough patch this season.

How he responds to that downturn in form may give the biggest indication of where his career may go, but on current trajectory, he will be in the Canaries side sooner rather than later.