Forward Ayoze Perez joined Spanish side Real Betis this summer after his departure from Leicester City.

After spells with Tenerife and Newcastle United, Perez made the move to King Power Stadium for a fee of £30 million in July 2019.

Perez went on to spend the next four years with the Foxes, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 114 appearances for the club.

The 30-year-old was part of the squad that won the FA Cup in 2021 under Brendan Rodgers, while he scored a hat-trick in the famous 9-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's in October 2019.

However, Perez fell out of favour towards the end of his time at Leicester, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis.

After scoring four goals in 21 appearances during his temporary spell at the Estadio Benito Villamarín last season, Perez returned to Betis this summer on a permanent basis following his release by the Foxes.

How is Ayoze Perez getting on at Real Betis?

Perez has been a regular for Betis this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 12 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old has started every league game so far, and his most recent strike came in the 1-1 draw at Alaves on Sunday.

Perez is certainly not afraid to have an attempt on goal as according to Sofascore, he averages 2.8 shots per game, with 0.9 shots on target per game.

The Spaniard has averaged a goal every 369 minutes, with a conversion rate of 8 per cent, while he has 41.1 touches and averages 0.8 key passes per game.

Perez also does his defensive duties for his side, making 1.2 interceptions, 2.1 tackles, winning possession 1.1 times and recovering the ball 4.9 times per game.

The forward plays under former Manchester City and West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini at Betis, and during his loan spell at the club last season, Perez revealed that Pellegrini had been crucial in convincing him to return to Spain.

"It was a delicate moment in my career, I wasn’t getting many minutes at Leicester," Perez told ABC Sevilla, quoted via Sport Witness.

"He (Manuel Pellegrini) gave me a lot of confidence. I had contact in which he told me that he wanted me in his team and that was very important for me.

"That’s where my decision came from. We all know what a great coach he is and his great career, in that sense it made it easier for me to make my decision to come to Betis. It’s important to have the confidence of a great coach like Manuel.

"The decision was based a lot on that confidence and that desire of the coach to have you in your team. He is the one who handles many important decisions, and to have that desire of the coach to have you in his team is very important and priceless.

"Very happy, of course I am. Very happy, very comfortable here, very well adapted and enjoying the club, the fans and Spanish football. I was really looking forward to returning to Spain. Psychologically it was very clear to me that it was the right time and hence my decision to return."

Pellegrini's side currently sit ninth in La Liga after picking up 13 points from their first nine matches, while they have won one and lost one of their Europa League group games.

Perez proved his quality in the Premier League during his time at Leicester and Newcastle, but the Foxes still have plenty of attacking threat despite his exit, and they head into the international break top of the Championship.