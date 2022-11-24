Has Armstrong Oko-Flex got a future at West Ham? Here’s how he has done so far at Swansea City

Armstrong Oko-Flex is one player who has yet to really get a chance to show what he can do at West Ham United.

The winger joined the Hammers in the summer of 2021 after a youth career that saw him turn out for Arsenal and Celtic, making two senior appearances for the Scottish giants.

However, the 20-year-old has so far made just a single first-team appearance for David Moyes’ side, that coming as a late substitute in a Europa Conference League win over Viborg back in August.

As a result, it is perhaps no surprise that just a few days after making his senior debut for the Hammers, Oko-Flex was sent out on loan shortly before the end of the summer transfer window.

That move saw the winger join Championship side Swansea City on a season-long loan deal, and here, we’ve taken a look at just how things have been going for the West Ham man since he made the switch to Wales.

To begin with, it does seem to have been something of a frustrating loan spell for Oko-Flex since he completed that move to Swansea.

The winger has featured in ten of the 15 games that Russell Martin’s side have played since his arrival.

However, only one of those appearances has been from the start, with Oko-Flex coming off the bench on a further nine occasions, which has made it hard for him to really make his mark on the side.

Indeed, the 20-year-old has yet to score a goal or provide an assist in those ten appearances he has made for the Swans to date, although he has at least been on the winning side in six of those ten appearances, with the club currently eighth in the Championship table, only outside of the play-offs on goal difference.

As a result, the fact that Oko-Flex has so been unable to really make his mark at Championship level, as things stand it is hard to imagine he will get a chance to force his way into the West Ham side as soon as he returns to the London Stadium.

Given his contract at West Ham is set to expire at the end of this season – albeit with the option to extend by a further 12 months – that could mean the pressure will be on the loanee in the second half of this season to produce the sort of performances that might earn him an extended contract with the Hammers.