‘Has all the tools to thrive’ – Wayne Rooney facing Derby County line-up dilemma ahead of Barnsley: The verdict

Wayne Rooney went on a transfer deadline day splurge of loan deals on Monday, signing no less than five new players for Derby County.

Much-needed additions came in the form of defenders George Edmundson from Rangers and Teden Mengi from Man United, midfielders Patrick Roberts from Man City and Beni Baningme from Everton and a striker was acquired in Stoke City’s Lee Gregory.

The Rams have been in pretty good form recently so it was a surprise to see them comprehensively beaten 3-0 away at Rotherham United in midweek, and that could give Rooney the perfect opportunity to make some changes to his team – including throwing Gregory in up-front and giving Colin Kazim-Richards a rest.

Let’s see what the FLW team think of giving Gregory a start this weekend…

Sam Rourke

I’d be tempted, but i’d stick with Kazim-Richards initially.

The Rams do need to find a source of goals soon and they’ll be hoping Gregory can deliver that, but I just feel with the lack of football that he’s played this season i’d stick with Richards.

I’d certainly be looking to bring him off the bench at some point, but for now I don’t think it’s worth the risk.

This is a really important fixture for the Rams and they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways after their poor result against Rotherham midweek, I just think this one may come a bit too soon for the on-loan Potters man.

Toby Wilding

I do think it is worth considering this for Rooney and Derby.

The Rams have struggled for goals so far this season, which is why you imagine they have brought a striker such as Gregory in, as they look to rectify that problem and pull away from the relegation zone.

That is not something he will be able to do from the sidelines either, and it makes sense to get him involved as quickly as possible, since it will also give him the opportunity he needs to adapt to the new setup and tactics he is playing with in Rooney’s side.

It is also worth noting that Colin Kazim-Richards has played a lot of football in leading the line for Derby recently, meaning it could also be worth bringing Gregory into the side in order to give the 34-year-old a well-earned break, and hopefully from the Rams’ perspective, lift some of the goalscoring pressure off his shoulders.

Phil Spencer

There’s certainly a case for Lee Gregory starting against Barnsley. Derby County’s 3-0 defeat against Rotherham United was a huge wakeup call for the Rams and on the back of that there’ll be a need to freshen things up. Colin Kazim-Richards has been the striker of choice lately, but I think that Gregory is a player who deserves an opportunity. The former Stoke man has all the tools to thrive in Rooney’s side and a clash with Barnsley is a chance to get his Derby career up and running.