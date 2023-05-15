This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham are hopeful of signing Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu this summer.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are set to make a £15 million offer that they feel can persuade the Saints to agree a deal in the upcoming transfer window.

Should Southampton cash-in on Gavin Bazunu?

Here we asked our FLW writers their verdict on whether this would be a good deal for the recently relegated club…

Brett Worthington

This has the potential to be an exciting signing.

There is no doubt that everyone involved with Southampton Football Club have had a disappointing and underperforming campaign.

However, there are one or two players you expect to make summer moves, and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is one of them. The 21-year-old is a player who has grown in stature significantly in recent seasons, and after his performances at Portsmouth, it was no surprise that he got a big money move.

However, this season hasn’t been the best for Bazunu, but at his age, he still has all the potential to be a world-class goalkeeper.

It is hard to say if a move to Tottenham is the best for the player right now, as they are still trying to find a new manager and there is uncertainty regarding Hugo Lloris. So, it may be wise for the player to stay at Southampton this summer and have a season of Championship football under his belt.

James Reeves

Bazunu would be an intriguing signing for Southampton.

While he has been one of the positives in a disappointing season for the Saints, he has also made some costly mistakes.

It has not helped a young goalkeeper like Bazunu playing in such an experienced team, but it does raise question marks over whether he is ready to become number one at Spurs, particularly given that a quality goalkeeper in Hugo Lloris has struggled at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this campaign.

The Saints should definitely cash in on Bazunu as Alex McCarthy would be a more than capable replacement in the Championship and the income would help with much-needed investment in other areas of the squad.

Bazunu is a player with a lot of potential who could be a smart-long term investment for Spurs, but they must manage him carefully rather than making him first-choice immediately.

Declan Harte

Bazunu has had a difficult first season in the Premier League, leading to him being dropped for the more experienced Alex McCarthy in recent weeks.

Despite receiving criticism for his performances, the team’s results haven’t improved with this change.

Bazunu has not been the Saints’ problem this season, with the 21-year-old being hung out to dry at times by the state of the team’s defence.

A season in the Championship could be good for the Irishman as he looks to develop his potential into the consistent quality he’s shown to possess at times.

There is also some wariness over whether Spurs is the right place for him, amid questions over if he will be first choice there under whichever manager takes over.

Joining a club the size of Tottenham would be exciting, but entirely pointless if it is to sit on the bench every week as a lack of game time is why he left Man City in the first place 12 months ago.