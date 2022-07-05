“Has all the physical attributes” – Birmingham City eyeing former Huddersfield and Charlton player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are eyeing a move for former Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic defender Naby Sarr.

As per a report from Football Insider yesterday, the Blues are one of three clubs seriously interested in the 28-year-old’s services this summer.

Sarr recently departed the John Smith’s Stadium upon the expiry of his contract.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on whether or not Sarr would be a good addition at St. Andrews.

Ned Holmes

This looks a solid signing, in my eyes.

Harlee Dean could yet fight his way back into contention now John Eustace has replaced Lee Bowyer in the Birmingham City dugout but I still have question marks over the Blues defensive options.

Naby Sarr is a proven Championship player that has all the physical attributes you’d look for in a centre-back at this level.

He’s not a top tier defender at this level but he is particularly useful if asked to bring the ball out of defence and contribute going forward – with his confidence on the ball and aerial threat making him a useful weapon.

On a free transfer, this is a no-brainer for a club like Birmingham.

Alfie Burns

Birmingham shipped 75 goals last season in the Championship and that’s got to be an area that John Eustace looks at having taken charge at St Andrew’s.

Naturally, you are drawn to the fact that a better quality of defender is needed.

Sarr is far from perfect, but he improves Birmingham’s unit heading into the 2022/23 campaign if he signs.

In the last 12 months at Huddersfield he’s freed himself of the regularity of his mistakes, proving to be a reliable fourth choice in a promotion-chasing side. He’s also carried a threat in the opposition penalty area from set-pieces.

One other advantage for Birmingham is that Sarr is available as a free agent having left Huddersfield.

For what it’s worth, he might’ve been a target of former manager, Lee Bowyer, given the pair worked together at Charlton. However, given how he immediately lifts the quality of depth in Birmingham’s squad, you’d like to hope Eustace retains that interest.

Declan Harte

This could be a really great signing for Birmingham as Sarr could become the leader of the team’s backline.

Eustace will love to have a defender of his experience and quality in the side, with the 28-year old having shown he has what it takes to play at a high level in the Championship.

It could be a struggle against relegation for the Blues this season, and the Frenchman has what it takes to help the team avoid a scrap at the bottom.

This would be a step in the right direction for the club, with more signings still needed to bring the team further up the second division table.