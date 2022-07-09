“Has all the ingredients to be a top central defender” – Wigan Athletic fan pundit makes claim about potential transfer targets

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Wigan Athletic fan pundit Adam Pendlebury believes that the club should prioritise two signings this summer.

When asked which players he would like to see the Latics sign this summer, the fan pundit highlighted both a permanent and temporary addition that he would like to see join Leam Richardson’s side for the campaign ahead.

Both were players who competed with Wigan in the past, with West Brom’s Cedric Kipre and Newcastle United’s Kelland Watts singled out as ideal signings for the club.

The supporter believes these are realistic targets who would improve the team.

He also enjoyed the performances of Kipre and Watts when they were with Wigan before, so think they would strengthen the team’s chances as they look to maintain their status in the Championship following promotion from the third division.

“In terms of players that Wigan can realistically sign this transfer window, I’m going to cheat a little bit and give you one on loan and one permanent signing,” Pendlebury told Football League World.

“I’d love to bring back Cedric Kipre to Wigan Athletic from West Brom.

“During his previous spell with the Latics, particularly in the last six months when we were playing the best football pretty much in the league, he was an integral part of that team at the back.

“Pacey, very good in the air and naturally dangerous from attacking set pieces.

“The other one who we could get on loan is again another returning player Kel Watts from last season.

“Still very raw, but has all the ingredients to be a top central defender and I think this would be the next stage in his development, to play at Championship level and Newcastle probably agree to that loan signing.

“Obviously they’re always the players you’re linked with who are top players, but I have gone for a bit of realism.”

Kipre spent two seasons with the Latics where he proved to be an important member of the squad as they competed in the Championship.

However, following their relegation in 2020, the defender moved to the Baggies.

Watts spent last season with the club, playing 26 times as the team clinched the League One title.

The Verdict

Both of these would be pretty solid signings for Wigan.

Despite Kipre’s difficulties at West Brom, he could still easily slot right back into the Latics lineup if he re-joined the club.

Watts also showed his potential with Wigan last season so another year with the club could be very beneficial for his development.

Given Wigan are now in the Championship, remaining with the team would make a lot of sense for all parties.