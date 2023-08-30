This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in signing Leicester City defender Luke Thomas before the transfer window closes.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who state that the Yorkshire side are desperate to fill the left-back position after Sam Byram’s recent injury.

Byram is the latest defender who is on the sidelines for the club and who can operate in that area of the pitch.

So, Leeds are looking for a left-back who can slot straight into the team, and according to this report, they are interested in Thomas of Leicester City.

The defender has yet to play this season, as he’s fallen down the pecking order due to Callum Doyle’s arrival.

Thomas has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium, and it seems he is open to the idea of searching for regular first-team football.

Would Luke Thomas be a good signing for Leeds United?

While we wait to see if Leeds firm up their interest, Football League World writers have shared their thoughts on this news, stating whether they think he would be a good signing for Leeds and whether Leicester should consider selling the defender.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This would be a very interesting signing for Leeds, should it be completed before the deadline.

Thomas broke into the Leicester City first team under Brendan Rodgers and played a big part in the club’s recent success.

However, the change of manager has seen the young defender lose his place, and he now seems surplus to requirements at the club.

So given he has one year left on his deal and isn’t fancied by Enzo Maresca, it seems to make sense for the Foxes to move the player on. However, selling him to a potential promotion rival may not be the best idea for the club.

Leeds would get a player who is not only ready to play now but can become their regular left-back for the next five or six years.

Thomas has all the ability to become a very good defender in the Championship and the Premier League, as shown before.

But you would have to presume that Leicester would have doubts about selling him to a team like Leeds, given both clubs aims for this season.

However, if Leeds make a tempting offer, given his contract situation, the Foxes may have no choice but to accept. But for Leeds, they should do everything they can to try and get a deal over the line for Thomas, as he could be a great asset to have.

Ned Holmes

With Sam Byram and Luke Thomas both injured, you have to think signing a left-back will on Leeds United's list of priorities.

Still just 22, Thomas has impressed at times at Leicester City over the past few years and held his own in the Premier League when called upon but doesn't seem to be part of Enzo Maresca's plans moving forward.

As a result, moving him on would make sense for the Foxes - though they may well be wary of strengthening a direct promotion rival so you'd imagine it would have to be a good offer from the Whites to convince them to agree to the deal.

We've seen at Leicester that he's a technical left-back that loves to get forward, which should make him a really good fit for Daniel Farke, who loves to encourage his full-backs to get forward.

The step down to the Championship should suit Thomas as it does feel like we're yet to really see the best of him and the Whites could be the ones that benefit - assuming they can convince Norwich to do the deal.