Has Alfie McCalmont got a future at Leeds United after his EFL loan spell?

Morecambe have offered Alfie McCalmont the chance to step up a level this season and ply his trade in League One.

Leeds United’s ex-boss, Marcelo Bielsa, was known to be a big admirer of the Northern Irish youngster, which was evident in the fact that, back in 2020, he was awarded with a long-term contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

It’s been all change at Elland Road in the last couple of months, though, with Bielsa departing and Jesse Marsch replacing him.

Marsch is continuing to run the rule over the squad he’s inherited, tasked with keeping Leeds in the Premier League. Beyond 2021/22, there’s going to be a pool of other players for him to assess, McCalmont included.

The 22-year-old’s spell with Morecambe has seen him make 25 appearances in League One, scoring one goal and registering two assists. He’s not featured since mid-March, though, as Morecambe also look to navigate their way out of a relegation battle.

Quite what the future holds for McCalmont beyond this season remains to be seen.

You wouldn’t like to rule out a chance at Leeds given the change in head coach, but you’ve got to highlight that there are a number of senior players ahead of McCalmont in the pecking order at Elland Road, along with emerging talent like Lewis Bate. The expectation will also be that Leeds look to sign a new midfielder in the summer.

You’d think, then, that McCalmont will at least serve another loan spell away from Elland Road, potentially back in League One for a side expected to be a touch more competitive than Morecambe. And, with a deal at Elland Road until 2024, Leeds and McCalmont aren’t quite at that crossroads where they need to make an decisive decision – that will become more pressing in 2023 or 2024.

However, in terms of prospects at Elland Road whilst Leeds are a Premier League side, McCalmont’s chance feels like it might have been and gone with Bielsa’s departure. In many ways, another loan is just delaying that inevitable permanent agreement.

Still, in football, you should never say never and, amid the change at Elland Road, there’s going to be a decision to make on McCalmont.

